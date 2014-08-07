With Celtic boiling hot favourites to again win the Premiership title, the state of flux in Scottish football means Hearts and Hibernian will provide entertainment alongside Rangers in the second tier this term.

Rangers, 54-times Scottish champions, are gradually climbing their way through the leagues after being relaunched from the fourth tier in 2012 and promotion this season would see them go head-to-head with fellow Glasgow monoliths Celtic once again.

But their rapid rise up the divisions following financial meltdown may be hindered by Edinburgh foes Hearts and Hibs, who were both relegated from the Scottish top flight last season despite the alarming lack of quality across the league.

Money troubles meant Hearts were slapped with a 15-point deduction, while Hibs struggled under manager Terry Butcher and had their 15-year stay in the top division ended by Hamilton Academical in a promotion-relegation playoff.

"The majority of the teams (in the second tier) are now full-time and will be a big jump in class," Rangers manager Ally McCoist said.

"We feel we're ready for what will be a difficult campaign. Hibs and Hearts are in there but you have to look at other sides too. There is some good, good quality in the division."

Despite their fall from grace, the three clubs still attract large crowds compared to newly-promoted Premier League side Hamilton, who average just over 1,000 fans.

Rangers averaged attendances of over 40,000 at Ibrox last season in the third tier.

New Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs is confident the good times will return to the Edinburgh club.

"We've tried to put behind us what happened last season and it's all about looking forward," former Celtic defender Stubbs said. "It's a fantastic club, the facilities at the training ground are all geared to be in the Premiership."

For perennial Scottish champions Celtic, life under new manager Ronny Deila has not started well after being embarrassingly dumped out of the Champions League third qualifying round 6-1 on aggregate by Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Celtic reached the group stages last term under Neil Lennon, who stood down in May to pursue meatier challenges.

Despite being the most overwhelming of favourites for the Scottish title, Deila has urged his side to improve ahead of the new season, which starts on Saturday although Celtic do not play until travelling to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

"I have only been here for six weeks but right now it's not good enough. That's what I can see," Deila said.

"We need to make the squad better by getting new players, which we are working on. But we also need to get more from the players here – and there is a lot of quality.

"They just haven't shown it in the last two games but that's my responsibility."

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows)