LONDON Former Rangers and Scotland defender Sandy Jardine has died at the age of 65 after battling cancer for 18 months, the Glasgow club said on Thursday.

Jardine made almost 800 appearances for Rangers, winning three league titles, and was twice voted Scotland's Player of the Year. He also earned 38 caps for his country and played in two World Cups.

"There have been many great names associated with Rangers Football Club in our 142 year history and Sandy is a Rangers legend in every sense of the word," Rangers manager Ally McCoist said on the club's website.

"We are all devastated by the news he has passed away, we have lost a great man today."

As well as the three league titles, the fullback won five Scottish Cups with Rangers, five League Cups and the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Chief Executive Graham Wallace said: "Sandy Jardine epitomised everything that is good about Rangers Football Club.

"He was a man of principle and class and his contribution during his career both on and off the pitch was truly remarkable."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)