LONDON Craig Levein has left his post as Scotland manager, media reports said on Monday.

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam tweeted: "On my way back from training to hear Craig Levein has gone. Unbelievable. Can't believe the Scottish papers got what they wanted."

Levein, a former international who became manager in December 2009, has departed with Scotland bottom of their 2014 World Cup qualifying group after a poor start.

Scotland have registered two points from four matches after opening draws with Serbia and Macedonia before going on to lose in Wales and in Belgium last month.

Levein managed three wins in 12 competitive fixtures at the helm of Scotland, who are seeking to qualify for a first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

