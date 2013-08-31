Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Celtic have signed Finnish international striker Teemu Pukki from Germany's Schalke 04 on a four-year deal, the Scottish champions said on Saturday.
No fee was disclosed for the 23-year-old in the announcement on the club's Twitter feed.
Celtic, who are in a tough Champions League group H with former winners Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam, also signed Israel midfielder Nir Biton from FC Ashdod on Friday on a four-year deal.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.