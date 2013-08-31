Celtic have signed Finnish international striker Teemu Pukki from Germany's Schalke 04 on a four-year deal, the Scottish champions said on Saturday.

No fee was disclosed for the 23-year-old in the announcement on the club's Twitter feed.

Celtic, who are in a tough Champions League group H with former winners Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam, also signed Israel midfielder Nir Biton from FC Ashdod on Friday on a four-year deal.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)