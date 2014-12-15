Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Rangers and Mike Ashley have been charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) over the minority shareholder's dual interest in the club and English Premier League Newcastle United.
"Except with the prior written consent of the board no person who is involved in any capacity ... in the management or administration of a club may at the same time either directly or indirectly be involved in any capacity ... in the management or administration of another club," the SFA said in a statement on Monday.
Ashley owns Newcastle and also has a 10 percent shareholding in second tier Rangers.
Earlier on Monday, Ally McCoist tendered his resignation as manager of the 54-times Scottish champions but will be given a salary rise while he serves a 12-month notice period.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.