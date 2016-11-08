Britain Football Soccer - Rangers v Burnley - Pre Season Friendly - Ibrox Stadium - 30/7/16Joey Barton applauds fans as he is substitutedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been signed off due to stress as negotiations continue with the Scottish Premiership club over a severance deal, British media reported on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Englishman returned to the club last week after a six-week suspension following an altercation with a team mate and was ordered to train with the Under-20 squad.

Barton, who joined Rangers on a two-year contract in May, is no stranger to controversy having served bans for violent conduct on and off the pitch during his career.

He broke a pedestrian's leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley player has also been charged by the Scottish Football Association with placing 44 bets on football matches this year.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)