Former Paraguay defender Caceres banned for doping
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
LONDON Former Rangers chief executive Charles Green has been fined 2,500 pounds by a Scottish FA tribunal for bringing the game into disrepute by making "comments of an offensive and racist nature"
The SFA said in a statement that Green, who left Rangers last month after leading the rescue effort of the former Scottish champions, had breached disciplinary rules by making the comments in a newspaper interview during his time at the club.
At the time of his notice of complaint, Green had apologised "unreservedly".
Glasgow club Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, had to relaunch from the fourth tier after their former parent company collapsed under a pile of debt.
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.