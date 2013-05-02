Then Rangers' chief executive Charles Green adjusts his tie before watching their Scottish Cup soccer match against Dundee United at Tannadice stadium in Dundee, Scotland February 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Former Rangers chief executive Charles Green has been fined 2,500 pounds by a Scottish FA tribunal for bringing the game into disrepute by making "comments of an offensive and racist nature"

The SFA said in a statement that Green, who left Rangers last month after leading the rescue effort of the former Scottish champions, had breached disciplinary rules by making the comments in a newspaper interview during his time at the club.

At the time of his notice of complaint, Green had apologised "unreservedly".

Glasgow club Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, had to relaunch from the fourth tier after their former parent company collapsed under a pile of debt.

