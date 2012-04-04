Scottish club Rangers - forced into administration in February and docked 10 points - have received four firm offers for a takeover and one could be accepted next week, administrators Duff and Phelps said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm we have received four bids by close of business today," joint administrator David Whitehouse said in a statement.

"The bids are structured in various ways but I would describe them as positive and constructive. The administration team will now analyse these bids over the forthcoming days and hold discussions with relevant parties to gain further understanding of the details of their bids.

"It will be our intention to accept an offer next week and this will be followed by a period of due diligence and exclusivity."

He added that the Glasgow club could come out of administration by the end of the season.

Media reports have said the Blue Knights consortium led by former Rangers director Paul Murray is among the four bidders.

Rangers were forced into administration after running up nine million pounds in unpaid taxes since Scottish businessman Craig Whyte took an 85 percent stake in the club last May.

Founded in 1872, they have been domestic champions 54 times, a world record, including for the last three seasons and won the old European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

Despite their points deduction, Rangers are second in the Scottish Premier League, 18 behind leaders and city rivals Celtic who can win the title this weekend.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Mark Meadows)