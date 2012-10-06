Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Rangers suffered their first league defeat of the season after being demoted to Scotland's fourth tier, losing 1-0 to struggling Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Rangers, 54-times Scottish champions, were forced to relaunch in the third division after collapsing under crippling debts.
They are overwhelming favourites to win promotion but have slipped to third in the table after an underwhelming start that has included three league draws to add to Saturday's defeat.
Stirling, who began the day bottom of the table, claimed victory thanks to a goal from Brian Allison after ten minutes.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.