LONDON Rangers' Scottish third division match at tiny Elgin City on Sunday has been postponed after too many tickets were sold, the Scottish Football League said on Friday.

"It has come to light that there has been a substantial over-sale of tickets for this fixture," a statement said.

"Elgin City Football Club could not confirm the exact number of tickets which have been sold for this match.

"On the grounds of public safety, this match has now been postponed."

Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times but demoted to the fourth tier after collapsing under crippling debts, still attract some of the largest crowds in British football.

While the Glasgow club attract home gates of over 40,000 their presence in the fourth tier has been a big financial boost for some of the country's minnows more used to playing in front of a few hundred spectators.

Sunday's match would have been a table-topping clash and earlier his week Elgin, said they had sold all 4,520 tickets for the game. Their normal home gates are around 700.

The Scottish League said they would be investigating the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

