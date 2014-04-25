The chief executive of 54-times Scottish champions Rangers says they have mismanaged funds so badly that only 3.5 million pounds remains of the 70 million raised between May 2012 and December 2013.

Graham Wallace has completed a four-month review of finances at the Glasgow club, which went into administration in 2012 and was relegated to the lowest of the country's four divisions.

His document, which was released to the London Stock Exchange on Friday, said the club now plan to raise 30 million pounds over the next three years. He warned that a planned boycott of buying season tickets by disillusioned fans would cause further financial harm to Rangers.

The reports says: "The club's financial position was precarious as it had mismanaged almost all of its cash reserves following administration.

"The club raised 70 million pounds through ticket sales, commercial revenues and share issue proceeds and spent this relatively quickly, and in some cases liberally, with only £3.5 million of this cash remaining at 31 December 2013."

Scottish champions a record 54 times, and Scottish Cup winners 33 times, Rangers have won lower division titles for the past two seasons and been promoted to the second tier for next season.

