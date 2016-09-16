Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Joey Barton has been asked by Rangers manager Mark Warburton to stay away from the club until Monday after a training ground altercation, the midfielder said while apologising for "inappropriate" comments.
The former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder was sent home after a training ground altercation with team mate Andy Halliday on Tuesday, few days after Rangers were thumped 5-1 by Celtic in the Old Firm derby, British media reports said.
"The discussion we had involved some sharp disagreements about the game and some harsh words were said," Barton posted on his Twitter account.
"There were only words involved in the disagreement, nothing else. Nevertheless, some of the words used did overstep the mark.
"As someone who communicates directly, I accept that some of the things I said were inappropriate and for that I apologise unreservedly."
The 34-year-old said though he did not agree with the manager's, he would respect it, and will return to training on Monday.
"The manager felt that my words were inappropriate and asked that I take some time out to reflect on what was said," Barton said. "He judged that it was best if I didn't report for training again until Monday.
"I regret what happened and on Monday I will report for training and I will do what it takes to help the team draw a line under it so that we can go back to the task at hand."
Barton is no stranger to controversy, making headlines for the wrong reasons during a career in which he also played for French side Marseille.
He broke a pedestrian's leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.
Barton's disciplinary record also includes bans for violent conduct and fines and suspensions for altercations with fans and team mates.
Rangers host Ross County in their next league fixture on Saturday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-