Rangers midfielder Joey Barton's suspension following a training-ground dispute with a team mate has been extended by a week, the Scottish club said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Englishman was due to return from a three-week ban on Monday following an altercation with midfielder Andy Halliday.

"Joey Barton has been informed that his suspension by the club has been extended by one week," Rangers said in a statement on their website (www.rangers.co.uk).

"This is part of a formal disciplinary procedure and Joey has been instructed not to return to Ibrox or (training facility) Auchenhowie until further notice."

Barton, who was charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) with a breach of betting rules for placing 44 bets on football matches this year, has a history of disciplinary problems.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queen's Park Rangers and Burnley midfielder broke a pedestrian's leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.

