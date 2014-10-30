Bulgaria's Aleksandar Tonev shoots to score a goal against Malta during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

LONDON Celtic's Bulgarian international winger Aleksandar Tonev was banned for seven matches by the Scottish FA on Thursday for racially abusing Aberdeen defender Shay Logan in a Premiership match in September.

There was no immediate reaction from Aberdeen, but a Celtic spokesperson was quoted on their website (www.celticfc.net) as saying Tonev would appeal the ban.

"Racism has no place in football and as a club for all people, Celtic absolutely abhors racism of any kind," it said in a statement.

"This was a very unfortunate case, but the club has accepted Aleksandar’s explanation that he did not say the words that were alleged to have been said and that he is not a racist.

"We are, therefore, very disappointed by the outcome today and can confirm that Aleksandar will be appealing this decision."

The SFA said on their website (www.scottish.fa.co.uk) that the punishment was imposed by their Disciplinary Tribunal which established that the complaint against Tonev on Sept.13 was proven.

It ruled that Tonev had broken Disciplinary Rule 202 and was guilty of "excessive misconduct by the use of offensive, insulting and abusive language of a racist nature."

Tonev, 24, who has played 16 times for his country, moved to Celtic on loan from Aston Villa in August and the has played eight times in all competitions for the Scottish champions.

Logan accused Tonev, who was making his debut, of racially abusing him when the teams met in a the game Celtic won 2-1 at Celtic Park.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)