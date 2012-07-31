LONDON British pay TV company BSkyB has signed a new five-year deal to screen league football from Scotland in an agreement which includes demoted Rangers as well as the top flight Scottish Premier League (SPL).

The British television contracts had to be reworked when Rangers, champions a record 54 times, were relegated to the lowly fourth tier of the Scottish game after collapsing under the weight of their debt.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will show 30 live matches a season, including five Rangers games from the Scottish Football League. The 12 SPL teams will meet on Friday to ratify the new agreement for which financial terms were not disclosed.

A five-year renewal with BSkyB and ESPN before Rangers ran into problems was expected to be worth 80 million pounds ($125.3 million) in total.

Rangers and Glasgow city rivals Celtic have dominated Scottish football for generations and the previous TV deal was based on them meeting at least four times a season.

There are fears that the removal of Rangers will leave many SPL clubs struggling to survive financially.

U.S.-owned ESPN are yet to finalise a renewal after talks in recent weeks.

"We have said throughout that we want to have a continued relationship with Scottish football and we are in discussions with our partner to find a solution that makes sense for the SPL, for Scottish football, for fans and for our business," the company said.

The sums Scottish clubs earn are tiny compared with the English Premier League which has agreed a new TV deal with BSkyB and BT which will be worth more than 1 billion pounds per season when it begins next year.

"We've supported Scottish football since we started, over 20 years ago, and have always wanted to continue that commitment," said Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports.

"Clubs now have certainty over their income and exposure across the UK and Ireland and we look forward to the new season."

Sky's coverage will begin when Celtic play Aberdeen on Saturday, the first day of the SPL season.

($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)

