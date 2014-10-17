Fans and players of Serbia and Albania scuffle during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Only a trouble-free Belgrade derby can convince Europe that Serbian football fans are able to behave in a civilised manner, Partizan said ahead of Saturday’s home clash with bitter city foes Red Star.

The fixture, which has a history of crowd trouble, comes after Tuesday’s Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania was abandoned at the same venue when a drone stunt sparked a brawl between players and a pitch invasion by the home fans.

Those scenes, which stopped the Group I qualifier in the 41st minute, were all too familiar in the city, where the Belgrade derby has long been plagued by violent incidents.

"There is absolutely no doubt the whole of Europe will be watching and any kind of major incident will certainly paint an even worse picture of Serbia," Partizan said on their website (www.partizan.rs).

"Let’s show we are not racists, hooligans and barbarians so that we can prove as false and misplaced the insults directed at Serbia in the aftermath of the qualifier against Albania.

"Unfortunately, provocations by a third party, such as the one on Tuesday, cannot be ruled out and we hereby appeal on both sets of fans in the derby to make sure that the safety of the players as well as all fans is the first priority.”

The midweek ruckus started when a flag of so-called greater Albania, flown by a remote controlled drone over the stadium, was grabbed by a Serbian player, who was then jostled by Albanian rivals as they attempted to seize it.

That, in turn, triggered a pitch invasion by several dozen Serbian fans, forcing the Albanian players to run into the tunnel for cover while riot police moved into the terraces to stop more offenders from making it onto the playing surface.

Saturday's derby will be played under tight security with thousands of riot police likely to be deployed in and around the stadium, which is situated in a densely populated central area with few escape routes for fleeing fans when fighting breaks out.

Among the incidents to have marred the fixture in previous years was a massive pitch invasion in 2000, which came a week after the ousting of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

That was preceded by a fatal incident in 1999, when a Red Star fan was killed by a rocket-propelled flare launched from the opposite end of the ground, occupied by Partizan ultras.

The burning of seats by fans of the losing team has also become a common occurrence in the past decade of Serbia’s painful economic recovery and slow progress towards becoming a European Union country.

"There will be a magnifying glass on this derby in particular and hence the trend of a small group of hooligans giving tens of thousands of decent fans a bad name must stop,” Partizan said in their statement.

"Football should be the real winner tomorrow no matter which of the two teams comes out on top on the pitch."

Partizan are top of the 16-team first division with a maximum 21 points from seven games, ahead of Vojvodina Novi Sad and third-placed champions Red Star, who have both played a game more.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis)