BELGRADE Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade dented their hopes of winning their first Serbian league title since 2007 when they were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man city rivals Rad on Sunday.

The result left Red Star, who won Europe's premier club competition in 1991, five points behind champions and league leaders Partizan who beat Donji Srem 2-0 on Saturday and have a game in hand.

Red Star produced a tepid performance and were fortunate not to fall behind in the opening few minutes when Rad's 19-year-old striker Uros Djurdjevic twice came close.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Nenad Milijas fired Red Star ahead on the stroke of halftime with a penalty kick after Rad goalkeeper Filip Kljajic hauled down Filip Kasalica and was sent off.

The home side refused to lie down and got a deserved equaliser in the 65th minute, when Djurdjevic beat the offside trap and gave keeper Boban Bajkovic no chance with a delightful header after Lazar Cirkovic floated in a perfect cross.

The setback spurred Red Star into action but striker Ognjen Mudrinksi wasted a golden opportunity to keep up the pressure on Partizan, who are chasing a record sixth successive league title, when he sent his shot over the bar from three metres.

"The result is a testament to our team's character and willpower to overcome adversity," Rad's delighted coach Marko Nikolic told Serbia's Arenasport television.

"We were on top until the penalty and the sending off and it's a pity we didn't take our early chances but hats off to the lads for their response."

Assistant Red Star coach Bratislav Zivkovic was scathing about his players.

"It was a pitiful performance and an embarrassing second half," he said. "Judging by how the players performed, they must have thought the game was over at halftime and sat back when they should have put their feet on the gas pedal."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)