Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
BELGRADE Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade went top of the Serbian division for the first time in 14 months after Dragan Mrdja's hat-trick steered them to 4-1 home win over Sloboda Uzice in an empty stadium on Saturday.
The result lifted Red Star, serving a crowd ban for fan violence in their city derby against champions Partizan this month, into pole position with 26 points from 13 games.
Partizan, who were also handed a crowd ban for their share of the derby trouble when fans lit a huge bonfire, are two points behind Red Star heading into their game in hand at neighbours Vozdovac on Sunday.
Thiago Galvao fired Sloboda into an early lead with a spectacular overhead kick but their joy was short-lived as Goran Logic levelled with a towering header from a corner.
Former international striker Mrdja opened his account in the 40th minute with a calm finish from 10 metres and volleyed his second shortly before halftime.
Red Star sealed their win on the hour after Mrdja completed his second hat-trick of the season, sweeping in a close-range rebound after Sloboda keeper Dean Rankovic parried Neck Pecnik's effort.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.