BELGRADE Bulgaria striker Valeri Bojinov enjoyed a fine debut for Partizan Belgrade as the Serbian champions started their title defence with a 4-0 home rout of Metalac Gornji Milanovac on Friday.

The 29-year old, who joined Partizan from Italian second tier side Ternana last month, scored one goal and set up another two on a hot and humid evening.

The former Juventus and Manchester City journeyman fed Andrija Zivkovic and Aboubakar Oumarou for the opening two goals before making it 3-0 with a clinical finish on the half-hour mark.

Substitute Sasa Ilic capped the rout with a rasping shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 90th minute.

"We played a high-tempo first half and kept going in the second with three useful substitutions to rest our key players," Partizan coach Zoran Milinkovic told Arenasport television.

Partizan visit Georgian side Dila Gori in the second leg of their Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday having won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home.

