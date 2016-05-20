BELGRADE Former Red Star Belgrade vice-president Slavisa Kokeza was named the new Serbian Football Association (FSS) chief on Friday, replacing the body's long-serving president Tomislav Karadzic.

"Kokeza was the only candidate and was voted into the post unanimously as all 77 present delegates supported his bid," the FSS said on its website (www.fss.rs) after a session in its Stara Pazova base near Belgrade.

Kokeza was inaugurated from the position of the FA's Belgrade branch president, after 77-year old Karadzic stepped down following an eight-year spell in charge.

