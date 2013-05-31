BELGRADE Teenager Aleksandar Mitrovic could be the answer to Serbia's attacking problems and a long-term solution up front, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said on Friday after naming his 23-man squad for their World Cup football qualifier in Belgium on June 7.

The 18-year-old striker, who scored 15 goals in his first professional season at Partizan Belgrade and helped them to clinch a record sixth successive league title, impressed with a first-half hat-trick in Serbia's 4-0 warm-up win against local part-timers Dunav on Thursday.

"The lad has earned his first cap but I have yet to decide whether he will start against Belgium or if he will play any part at all," Mihajlovic told a news conference at the team's Stara Pazova training base.

"He is young, brave, talented and has a killer instinct akin to top strikers, hence he might be the ultimate solution to our problems up front and I think he is the best striker we have," added the 44-year-old coach.

Serbia are third in Europe's qualifying Group A with seven points from six games, nine adrift of leaders Belgium and Croatia.

Acknowledging that his youthful side, who will be missing several key players through injuries and suspensions, had only a theoretical chance of staying in the hunt for a berth in next year's finals, Mihajlovic said he would be happy with a draw against a talent-packed Belgian side.

"This is a perfect opportunity for my players to see where they stand at the moment and I am sure that they will be a much tougher nut to crack in three years' time when they mature.

"All we can promise is that we will do our best not to disappoint our fans and that's all anyone can ask for."

