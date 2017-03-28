Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
Partizan Belgrade's European ban over unpaid debts was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday after the Serbian club provided evidence that they had cleared overdue payments to various parties.
UEFA said in January that Partizan had outstanding debts with other clubs, employees, and local social security and tax authorities, which is in breach of European club competition licensing regulations.
European football's governing body opted to exclude the club from participating in the next UEFA club competition it would otherwise qualify over the next three seasons, a decision Partizan appealed against with the sports tribunal organisation.
Partizan gave evidence to clarify their position with the tax authorities and that they had made a "timely payment" of their debt with the other parties involved.
"Taking into account the fact that FK Partizan has satisfied this condition, the club will be eligible to compete in future UEFA club competitions," CAS said in a statement.
LONDON Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.
STUTTGART, Germany Roger Federer slumped to a 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-times grand-slam champion missed the entire claycourt season.