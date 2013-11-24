BELGRADE Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade returned to the top of the 16-team first division after a first-half goal by Milos Jojic gave them a 1-0 win at struggling neighbours Vozdovac in an empty stadium on Sunday.

Partizan have 27 points from 13 games, one more than bitter city rivals Red Star who went top for the first time in 14 months on Saturday after Dragan Mrdja's hat-trick helped them to a 4-1 home rout of Sloboda Uzice.

Both fixtures were played behind closed doors after Red Star and Partizan were handed crowd bans for violence during their derby this month, when fans lit a huge bonfire.

Under-21 international midfielder Jojic scored Partizan's winner in foggy weather, racing past two defenders on the left flank before steering the ball past Vozdovac keeper Nikola Peric.

Goran Dragovic twice went close for Vozdovac and Nikola Ninkovic's stinging shot was saved by Peric at the other end before Vozdovac defender Slobodan Lalic missed the best chance for an equaliser, blasting over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

