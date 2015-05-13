BELGRADE Partizan Belgrade won their 26th Serbian league title and their seventh in the last eight seasons with two games to spare after a 2-0 win at struggling Napredak Krusevac on Wednesday.

The result left Partizan 11 points clear of second-placed Red Star Belgrade after last season’s champions suffered a 2-1 home defeat by bottom team Radnicki Kragujevac.

Slovenia defender Branko Ilic headed Partizan into a 56th-minute lead from a Nikola Drincic free kick and Serbia’s promising 18-year-old winger Andrija Zivkovic put the icing on the cake when he rounded off a swift break in the closing stages.

Red Star, needing a win and a Partizan defeat to keep alive any hope of retaining the title, fell behind to goals by Zeljko Goljovic and Dusan Stevic before Mihailo Ristic netted a late consolation penalty.

Partizan, who will play in the Champions League qualifying rounds next term, are strong favourites to seal the domestic double as they play neighbours Cukaricki in the cup final on May 20.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)