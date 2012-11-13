BELGRADE Red Star Belgrade president Vladan Lukic stepped down on Tuesday amid fan pressure ahead of the team's crunch city derby with Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade.

Lukic, who took over in May 2009, said on the club's official website (www.crvenazvezdafk.com) he had lost the energy required to get the 1991 European Cup Winners back on the rails after a long barren spell.

"I no longer have the energy, strength or other traits required to perform as the head of Serbia's most trophy-laden club and hence I decided to make way for someone else who is up to the task," he said.

"I had plenty of ambition, goals, love and honesty when I was named president of my cherished club but the former two virtues have been worn out and I will now support Red Star as a fan with all my heart as well as with my undiminished passion for the club."

Red Star are at home to Partizan on Saturday in a potentially explosive derby which is likely to be played under tight security amid fears of the crowd trouble that has plagued Serbian football in the last 20 years.

Lukic, a Red Star striker from 1986-1993, fell out with die-hard supporters in August when the club's former great and fan favourite Robert Prosinecki quit after coming to loggerheads with the president.

Pressure for him to resign mounted on Sunday after Red Star, who have not survived the winter break in Europe since 1992 and saw Partizan clinch the last five league titles in Serbia, lost two games in a row and fell eight points behind the champions.

Lukic's reign was also marked by a rapid financial decline which forced the club to sell talented players in order to stay afloat while they were unable to land quality purchases, bar several half-decent local signings from mid-table Serbian clubs.

Senior board member Svetozar Mijailovic was named the acting president until a permanent replacement for Lukic is elected.

