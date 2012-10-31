BELGRADE Serbia will allow violent conduct charges against England Under-21 players Steven Caulker and Thomas Lees and assistant coach Steve Wigley to be dealt with by the British justice system, a source said on Wednesday.

The source, close to the public prosecutor's office, spoke as the accused players were named for the first time since the mass brawl in the Euro 2013 qualifier on October 16 in the central Serbian city of Krusevac.

In all the public prosecutor's office has charged 11 people, including five Serbian players and staff and three fans, with violent conduct during and after the second leg.

The Serbian Interior Ministry on Tuesday had said it had pressed preliminary charges against 12 people without naming any of them. It was unclear why one charge against an unnamed Serbian player has now been dropped.

"The case against the English players and staff will be handed over to the British judiciary when such a ruling is made by the Serbian authorities," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"Serbian players Ognjen Mudrinski, Goran Causic, Aleksandar Kirovski and Djordje Despotovic as well as assistant coach Andreja Milutinovic have also been charged."

The three Serbian fans have been accused of using fireworks during the match, which England won 1-0 to seal a 2-0 aggregate win in the two-leg playoff and a berth in next year's Under-21 Euro finals in Israel.

A mass brawl between rival players and staff erupted after the final whistle and England left back Danny Rose complained he was racially abused and pelted with missiles by Serbian fans before, during and after the ill-tempered contest.

The English FA lodged a formal protest.

The Serbian Football Association (FSS) denied the racism charges and UEFA's disciplinary committee is to review the video evidence before announcing its verdict on November 22.

The FSS has suspended Mudrinski and his team mate Nikola Ninkovic from international football for a year as well as Milutinovic and fellow assistant coach Srdjan Maksimovic for two years.

UEFA President Michel Platini said last week during a Euro 2016 meeting in Paris that Serbia could face tough sanctions if found guilty of racism after hooligan problems in the past.

(Additional reporting by Jaksa Scekic; Editing by Mark Meadows)