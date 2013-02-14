KIEV Brazilian defender Ismaily joined Shakhtar Donetsk from Portuguese side Braga for a fee of four million euros (3.46 million pounds) on Thursday, the Ukraine side said on their website.

The 23-year-old left back joins a large contingent of Brazilians at the club and watched from the stands as his new side drew 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Wednesday.

"I heard a lot about Shakhtar in Brazil. I knew there are a lot of Brazilian players in the team. I think it will be quite easy to get adjusted here since I am already used to European football," Ismaily said.

