SINGAPORE Former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean remains on course to win his first trophy as a manager after his Brunei DPMM side edged past Geylang International on penalties to reach Friday's Singapore League Cup final.

The Scot, chased out of the English club after some vitriolic abuse from unhappy fans in 2012, could win a rare treble in his first season in Southeast Asia, with Brunei three points clear at the top of the 12-team table and also in the semi-finals of the Singapore Cup.

Kean's side will face Tanjong Pagar United in Friday's League Cup final after they downed Geylang 3-0 in the shootout after 120 goalless minutes.

