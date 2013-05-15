Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Former Belarus manager Bernd Stange will take over as the head coach of Singapore on a two-year contract, the country's soccer association said on Wednesday.
The 65-year-old German, who has also coached East Germany and Iraq, will replace Radojko Avramovic, who retired after Singapore lifted Southeast Asia's Suzuki Cup in December.
"While I recognise that the task ahead will not be easy, I am confident and I believe my experience at the international level and contacts in the game will be an asset to Singapore football," Stange said in a statement.
Singapore are 165th in the FIFA world rankings.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.