SINGAPORE Singaporean police have again arrested alleged match-fixer Dan Tan, almost a week after a court in the city state freed him from more than two years of detention, the state-owned Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported on Tuesday.

CNA cited a police statement as saying that Tan was arrested for suspected involvement in criminal activities and investigations are ongoing.

Singapore's Court of Appeal had freed Dan Tan, named by the Interpol as "the leader of the world's most notorious match-fixing syndicate", last Wednesday saying his detention without trial was unlawful.

His release prompted soccer's world ruling body FIFA to say it was "very disappointed".

Tan, 51, had been held since October 2013 under a law that allows Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs to detain without trial for up to a year a person associated with activities of a criminal nature if it is deemed necessary in the interests of public safety, peace and good order.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Ed Osmond)