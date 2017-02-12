Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
The result in Quito came thanks to a double from Joaquin Ardaiz and took Uruguay to the top of the final round robin group on 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Ecuador.
The hosts, Venezuela and Argentina all finished on seven points and will join Uruguay as South America's representatives in South Korea this May.
Elsewhere, a first half brace from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Venezuela and enabled them to pip Brazil to the final spot.
Five-times champion Brazil would have qualified by beating bottom side Colombia but their match ended 0-0.
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.