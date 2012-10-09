MADRID Barcelona defender Eric Abidal is training in the Pyrenees mountains following a liver transplant in April, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old France international is working with club physio Emili Ricart on a regime that includes aerobic work, mountain walks and ball work on a training pitch, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Abidal had an operation to remove a tumour from his liver in March 2011 before making a triumphant return two months later to lift the Champions League trophy after Barca's victory over Manchester United in the final in London.

Doctors later decided the former Monaco and Olympique Lyon player needed a transplant and he said in August he was targeting a return before December.

