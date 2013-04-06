Barcelona's player Eric Abidal (R) replaces Gerard Pique against Mallorca during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Eric Abidal returned to competitive action for the first time since a liver transplant in April last year when he came on for the final 20 minutes of Barcelona's 5-0 La Liga win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The 33-year-old former France defender, who was passed fit to return to training with his team mates last month, is a huge favourite with the Barca fans and was greeted with a rousing ovation when he replaced Gerard Pique in the 70th minute.

In a pitch-side television interview with Spanish broadcaster Canal Plus, Abidal thanked the cousin who provided part of his liver for the procedure.

"It was a very special moment for me after a year out," said Abidal, wearing a shirt with 'Merci mon cousin' on the front.

"I want to thank my cousin as without him I would not be here today. It is a unique moment," he added.

Abidal's return is well timed as Barca centre backs Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano and full back Adriano are all out injured at a critical stage of the season.

Barca, 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, play the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after last week's first leg ended 2-2.

