MADRID Barcelona's injury woes in defence took a turn for the worse on Saturday when fullback Adriano strained a leg muscle and was ruled out for around three weeks.

The Brazilian pulled up shortly before halftime during Barca's 3-1 La Liga win at home to Celta Vigo and had to be replaced by compatriot Daniel Alves.

Adriano, who scored Barca's opening goal at the Nou Camp, joins centre backs Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique on the sidelines and will be unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League match at Celtic.

"Adriano suffered a strain to the adductor muscle in his right leg and will be out for approximately three weeks," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

