MADRID Barcelona's defensive problems took a turn for the worse when the La Liga leaders' Brazil full back Daniel Alves was ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury.

Alves, who will miss Brazil's friendly internationals against Iraq and Japan on October 11 and October 16, was forced off after half an hour of Barca's 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Tests showed he had damaged his left thigh muscle, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

