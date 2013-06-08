Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas (L) battles for the ball with Real Betis' Nosa Igiebor during their Spanish first division match at Balaidos stadium in Vigo December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MADRID Iago Aspas chose Liverpool over offers from Italy, Portugal and other countries, the Celta Vigo forward was quoted as saying on Saturday amid reports of his four-year deal with the English Premier League side.

"When I heard of Liverpool's interest I did not hesitate even for a minute," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying in Marca sports daily.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and although I also had offers from Italy and Portugal and other countries I decided that my future was in English football."

Celta and Liverpool are putting the final touches to a deal that will see Aspas join the Premier League team for a fee of 8.5 million euros (7.1 million pounds) plus bonuses, Marca reported.

Aspas would earn 1.5 million euros a season, up from the 600,000 euros he was paid at Celta, the paper added.

"I am very calm but at the same time very excited because I am making a very significant step forward in my sporting career," he said.

Aspas helped set up the winner as Celta survived relegation on the final day of the season last weekend with a 1-0 home victory over Espanyol.

Born in Vigo, he is an idol to Celta fans, having come up through the youth ranks.

He is left-footed, fast and direct and can play through the middle, in a deeper role, or down the flank.

He was Celta's top scorer with 12 goals in La Liga this season, his first in the top-flight.

