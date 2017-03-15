BARCELONA Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro was rushed to hospital on Wednesday with head trauma, the club said, less than two weeks after Atletico Madrid forward and former Spain international Fernando Torres suffered a head injury.

"Alejandro Remiro sustained head trauma during training on Wednesday. He was conscious and has been taken to a health centre where he will undergo extra tests. Pending evolution," said a statement from Athletic.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Remiro was treated in a mobile intensive care ambulance at the club's Lezama training ground after being struck in the head by a shot from team mate Inaki Williams.

"It was a great shock, he got hit very hard but it seems that he's OK. He's been taken to hospital to be safe but I think he's OK," Athletic midfielder Benat Etxebarria told reporters on Wednesday.

Remiro, 21, recently returned to Athletic from a loan spell with Levante although he is yet to make his debut for the Basque club's first team and is currently their third choice custodian.

On March 2 Atletico favourite Torres spent the night in hospital after landing on his head while contesting an aerial ball in the 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.

Torres, who scored the goal which won the 2008 European Championship for Spain, has not played for Atletico since the incident but has been named in their squad for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

