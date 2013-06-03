MADRID Atletico Madrid have moved to fill the gap left by the exit of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao by signing promising Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao from La Liga rivals Rayo Vallecano.

Baptistao, who is 20 years-old and has an Italian passport, has agreed a five-year deal, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Monday.

Baptistao made 28 appearances for Rayo last season, scoring seven goals and helping the modest Madrid-based club finish in eighth place.

Falcao last week sealed a move to ambitious French club Monaco for a reported fee of more than 50 million euros ($65 million).

Atletico did not disclose financial details of the deal to sign Baptistao, who is valued at six million euros on transfermarkt.com, a website that tracks football transfers. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)