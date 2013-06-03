Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
MADRID Atletico Madrid have moved to fill the gap left by the exit of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao by signing promising Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao from La Liga rivals Rayo Vallecano.
Baptistao, who is 20 years-old and has an Italian passport, has agreed a five-year deal, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Monday.
Baptistao made 28 appearances for Rayo last season, scoring seven goals and helping the modest Madrid-based club finish in eighth place.
Falcao last week sealed a move to ambitious French club Monaco for a reported fee of more than 50 million euros ($65 million).
Atletico did not disclose financial details of the deal to sign Baptistao, who is valued at six million euros on transfermarkt.com, a website that tracks football transfers. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.