Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MADRID Atletico Madrid have widened their options in central defence by agreeing to sign experienced former Argentina international Martin Demichelis from Malaga on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old, who joined Malaga from Bayern Munich in 2011 and was out of contract with the south coast club, had passed a medical and signed a one-year deal, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Thursday.
"He is used to playing the big competitions and will bring a great deal to the team," sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero said.
Atletico finished third behind champions Barcelona and city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga last season, which earned them a berth in next term's Champions League.
Demichelis, who last played for his country in November 2011, will compete for a place in coach and compatriot Diego Simeone's starting lineup with Miranda of Brazil and Uruguayan Diego Godin, as well as with Cata Diaz, another Argentine.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.