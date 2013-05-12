Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
MADRID Atletico Madrid are trying to find a way to bring Wolfsburg's Brazilian playmaker Diego back to the club on loan for next season, president Enrique Cerezo said on Sunday.
"We are negotiating but we don't have an economic agreement yet," Cerezo told Spanish broadcaster Canal Plus.
The 28-year-old former Juventus and Werder Bremen midfielder spent the 2011-2012 season on loan at Atletico helping them to win the Europa League when he scored in their 3-0 final victory over compatriots Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico are assured of automatic qualification for next sesaon's Champions League group stage after securing third place in La Liga and face Real Madrid in the King's Cup final on Friday.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.