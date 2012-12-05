Real Madrid's coach Jose Maurinho gestures during the Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MADRID Atletico Madrid were again put firmly in their place by Real Madrid in the city derby last weekend but they have not lost their sense of humour as the fallout from the game continues to make headlines in Spain.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo was asked about comments Jose Mourinho made after Real's 2-0 win at the Bernabeu, when the Portuguese coach brushed aside a question on whether there had been any tension between the dugouts during the game.

"Who is (German) 'Mono' Burgos?," Mourinho had replied when asked about a reported threat directed at him from Atletico coach Diego Simeone's assistant.

Cerezo was asked for his opinion on the incident by reporters on Wednesday.

"Who is Mourinho?," he replied with a deadpan face. "The president of Celta Vigo? (Celta's president is Carlos Mourino).

"Ah, the Real Madrid coach. I assume between professionals they know each other."

Atletico have gone 22 La Liga matches without a win over their city rivals but remain second in the standings behind unbeaten Barcelona, five points ahead of Real in third.

"A game is three points and in this case they went to Madrid, but it is still just three points" Cerezo added, denying the setback would damage his team's morale. "It wasn't a derby any tougher than usual."

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)