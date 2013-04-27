Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone throws a ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Sociedad at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is targeting victory in next month's King's Cup final against Real Madrid after his side failed to beat their city rivals for a 23rd straight game in La Liga on Saturday.

Atletico, who last triumphed against Real in a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu in 1999, play the Cup final at the same stadium on May 17, a chance to end over a decade of derby disappointment.

Saturday's defeat, when they squandered the lead to lose 2-1, was their 10th reverse in their last 11 league meetings with Real at their Calderon arena.

It was one of their best chances of beating their rivals in recent years as coach Jose Mourinho rested several key players ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Borussia Dortmund and Cristiano Ronaldo was absent through injury.

However, a Juanfran own goal cancelled out Radamel Falcao's early opener and Real winger Angel Di Maria netted the winner midway through the second half.

"We will have another opportunity to beat Real on May 17," Simeone told a news conference.

"It was a lost opportunity but there will always be more, next season as well," added the Argentine, who has transformed the team since taking over midway through last season.

"We were closer than ever and there will be one match when the losing streak finally ends."

Despite their latest reverse, Atletico are virtually assured of a lucrative place in the Champions League next season.

They are six points behind second-placed Real with five matches left and 13 ahead of Real Sociedad in fourth before the Basque club host fifth-placed Valencia on Sunday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)