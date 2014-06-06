BARCELONA Atletico Madrid have signed Granada fullback Guilherme Siqueira in a four-year deal thought to be in the region of 10 million euros (8.12 million pounds).

The arrival of Siquiera at the Calderon, pending a medical, opens the door to the likely departure of Atletico left back Felipe Luis who has been strongly linked to a move to Chelsea.

"Siqueira will increase the competitiveness of the group," sports director Jose Luis Perez Caminero told the Atletico website on Friday.

"He is a player that is very strong at set-plays, taking penalties, he has a lot of attacking qualities as well as great defensive ability."

(Editing by Martyn Herman)