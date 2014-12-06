Elche's Damian Suarez (L) and Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Atletico Madrid's Mario Mandzukic (R) celebrates a goal with team mate Raul Garcia past Elches goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Elche's Victor Rodriguez (C) and Atletico Madrid's Gabi Fernandez (R) and Koke fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates after he scored a goal against Elche during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA A ferocious drive by Jose Maria Gimenez set Atletico Madrid on their way to a 2-0 victory at Elche that moved them into second place in La Liga on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s side are better known for their aerial threat at set-plays but they showed versatility to work a short corner to centre back Gimenez on the edge of the area and he lashed into the net after 15 minutes.

It was a solid display from Atletico, whose La Liga match last weekend against Deportivo La Coruna was overshadowed by the death of a fan in apparently organised fighting near their Calderon stadium.

Mario Mandzukic finished clinically eight minutes into the second half to seal a victory that sees them leapfrog Barcelona, who take on city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

“The team played very well and it was a solid performance,” Simeone told a news conference.

“They knew where to cause damage and the set-play for the goal was done very well. In the second half we maintained our level and that may seem easy afterwards but it wasn’t.”

Leaders Real Madrid aim for a record-equaling 18th straight win in all competitions later on Saturday against Celta Vigo that would put them on 36 points from 14 games.

(Editing by Toby Davis)