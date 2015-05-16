BARCELONA Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will advise his players to “run and don’t think” when they face La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

Last season's champions are looking to secure third place but they face an ominous task against an in-form Barca side who can clinch the title with a victory.

Simeone has always said that despite winning the league last season, Atletico’s target is third place due to the greater resources available at Barca and Real Madrid.

They remain on course as they have a four-point lead over Valencia with two matches to go.

“What worries me about Barcelona is that they are a very good side. There are so many things that it is better if I say nothing,” Simeone told a news conference on Saturday.

“It is best not to think. You have to play each second as if it is the last. When you think your mind blocks. This is going to be our plan.

“My message to the players is run and don’t think.”

Simeone said it had been difficult for Atletico to live up to expectations this season and he was happy with his side's efforts.

“It is the most difficult when you are a team that has won the title and you are not used to winning the league,” he said.

“It is very hard to compete again at the same level and I think we have done very well. We are above Sevilla and Valencia who are both looking strong.

“We are now in the position that we should be. Last season Madrid and Barcelona were not at their best and didn’t have their usual consistency.”

(editing by Justin Palmer)