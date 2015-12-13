MADRID Atletico Madrid will keep working hard and stay focused on their own progress, coach Diego Simeone said after Sunday's 2-1 comeback win at home to Athletic Bilbao put them level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Atletico's impressive victory at the Calderon was their eighth in a row in all competitions and their last defeat came at the end of September when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Benfica in the Champions League.

With 15 matches played, Atletico and Barca each have 35 points, with the champions, who let slip a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, ahead on goal difference.

Atletico are well placed to repeat their La Liga triumph from the 2013-14 season, when they also reached the final of Europe's elite club competition.

They are through to the last 16 of the latest edition and will find out their opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

"We always work to do the best we can," Simeone, who has transformed Madrid's second club since taking over at the end of 2011, told a news conference.

"It's clear that we are following our own path without looking at what other teams are doing," added the former Argentina captain. "We don't know any other way than simply putting in the effort."

Bilbao's visit was Atletico's final home game in La Liga in 2015 and their next outing is Thursday's King's Cup last 32, second leg at home to third-tier Reus Deportiu.

Atletico won the first leg at Reus 2-1 and should have little trouble securing a place in the last 16 of the competition they last won in 2013.

"We are not going to draw any conclusions in the middle of the season," Simeone said.

"The work is going well and signing off at the Calderon in La Liga before the end of the year in this way is good for everyone."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)