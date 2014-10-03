Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone gestures during their Champions League Group A soccer match against Juventus at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Atletico Madrid are in fine fettle after Wednesday's Champions League win over Juventus and ready to take on a Valencia side with whom they share second place in La Liga, coach Diego Simeone said on Friday.

Simeone dismissed suggestions his players would be tired after the 1-0 win against the Italian champions at the Calderon, although Valencia's players are likely to be fresher on Saturday as they are not involved in European competition this season.

The club are in the process of being taken over by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim and hopes are high that under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo they can return to the top of Spanish soccer after years of financial struggles.

Atletico, meanwhile, are attempting to repeat the successes of last season, when they won their first La Liga title in 18 years and reached the final of the Champions League, despite having lost key players like top scorer Diego Costa and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"We will try to be competitive against an opponent who is improving and who has put together an excellent squad," Simeone told a news conference previewing the game at the Mestalla.

"They have a great coach and they are very effective on the counter attack," added the Argentine.

"They have a lot of pace down the wings, a lot of technical quality in the middle and very good fullbacks."

Atletico and Valencia are two points behind early leaders Barcelona, who have 16 points from six matches and play at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Real Madrid, who are two points behind Atletico and Valencia in fifth, play at struggling Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)