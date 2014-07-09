Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (L) fights for the ball with Mexico's Paul Aguilar during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is poised to leave Bayern Munich and join Atletico Madrid, Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer said on Wednesday.

Mandzukic, 28, will replace Spain forward Diego Costa, who sealed a move to English Premier League club Chelsea last week, at Atletico.

"There is nothing signed yet but there is a verbal agreement between both FC Bayern and Atletico Madrid and also between Mario and Atletico," Sammer told a news conference, adding that the deal should be finalised soon.

There was no immediate confirmation from Atletico, who won their first La Liga title in 18 years and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

Mandzukic is considered surplus to requirements at Bayern following the arrival of forward Robert Lewandowski from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Mandzukic has spent two years with the German champions, scoring 33 goals in 54 Bundesliga appearances. He netted the opener against Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final, which Bayern won 2-1.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)