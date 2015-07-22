MADRID Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and will send him on loan for one season to La Liga rivals and city neighbours Getafe.

"The Ghanaian player has signed with our club for six seasons," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Wednesday. "He will play the first of those on loan with Getafe," they added.

Vitoria and Getafe also confirmed the deal for the 20-year-old, who operates as an attacking midfielder and can also play wide on the left.

