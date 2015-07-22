Raonic makes winning return, Nadal and Nishikori advance
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
MADRID Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and will send him on loan for one season to La Liga rivals and city neighbours Getafe.
"The Ghanaian player has signed with our club for six seasons," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Wednesday. "He will play the first of those on loan with Getafe," they added.
Vitoria and Getafe also confirmed the deal for the 20-year-old, who operates as an attacking midfielder and can also play wide on the left.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.
DHARAMSALA, India Australia skipper Steve Smith struck his third century of the series but Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets on debut to help India restrict the tourists to 208 for six at tea on the opening day of the fourth and final test on Saturday.