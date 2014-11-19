Atletico Madrid's Joao Miranda celebrates after scoring a goal against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid centre back Joao Miranda sustained a thigh injury playing for Brazil in Tuesday's friendly against Austria, tests confirmed on Wednesday.

"The injury requires physiotherapy and rest until next week," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com), meaning Miranda will miss Saturday's La Liga match at home to Malaga.

The 30-year-old is a fixture in Atletico's defence alongside Uruguay international Diego Godin and was a key performer last season when Madrid's second club won their first La Liga title in 18 years and reached the Champions League final.

Atletico are fourth in Spain's top flight after 11 matches, four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

